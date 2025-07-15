Mini Diamonds India hits the roof on securing $2 million export order

Mini Diamonds India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 182.75 after the received a significant export order valued at $2 million (around Rs 17.17 crore) for the supply of lab-grown polished diamonds to a prominent overseas client based in Singapore.In a regulatory filing, the company stated that it has received a substantial order from a global buyer, marking a key milestone in MDILs growing international business portfolio. The order reflects increasing global demand for lab-grown diamonds, particularly in major export markets, and highlights Indias rising prominence as a manufacturing hub in the segment.
The company said this order not only validates its capability to fulfill large-scale international requirements but is also expected to contribute meaningfully to its revenue growth in the lab-grown diamond segment over the upcoming quarters.
Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director of Mini Diamonds (India), said, We are encouraged by the sustained traction and growing acceptance of lab-grown diamonds in global markets. This order from Singapore is a positive reflection of the trust our international clients place in the quality and reliability of our products. It aligns with our broader objective of scaling up our exports while systematically diversifying our customer base across geographies. We remain committed to enhancing our production capabilities, adhering to global certification standards, and building long-term relationships with key partners across the globe.
Mini Diamonds (India) Limited (MDIL) was established in the year 1987 with a clear intention to cater diamond import and export business, with its clear track records. Today Mini Diamonds is an internationally well-known company for its cut and polished diamonds and jewellery manufacturing.
The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 14.3% YoY to Rs 96.79 crore in Q4 FY25.
