Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds India hits the roof on securing $2 million export order

Mini Diamonds India hits the roof on securing $2 million export order

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mini Diamonds India hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 182.75 after the received a significant export order valued at $2 million (around Rs 17.17 crore) for the supply of lab-grown polished diamonds to a prominent overseas client based in Singapore.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that it has received a substantial order from a global buyer, marking a key milestone in MDILs growing international business portfolio. The order reflects increasing global demand for lab-grown diamonds, particularly in major export markets, and highlights Indias rising prominence as a manufacturing hub in the segment.

The company said this order not only validates its capability to fulfill large-scale international requirements but is also expected to contribute meaningfully to its revenue growth in the lab-grown diamond segment over the upcoming quarters.

Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director of Mini Diamonds (India), said, We are encouraged by the sustained traction and growing acceptance of lab-grown diamonds in global markets. This order from Singapore is a positive reflection of the trust our international clients place in the quality and reliability of our products. It aligns with our broader objective of scaling up our exports while systematically diversifying our customer base across geographies. We remain committed to enhancing our production capabilities, adhering to global certification standards, and building long-term relationships with key partners across the globe.

Mini Diamonds (India) Limited (MDIL) was established in the year 1987 with a clear intention to cater diamond import and export business, with its clear track records. Today Mini Diamonds is an internationally well-known company for its cut and polished diamonds and jewellery manufacturing.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 14.3% YoY to Rs 96.79 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential rises as Q1 PAT gains 34% YoY to Rs 302 crore

GAIL signs long-term LNG supply deal with Vitol Asia for 1 MMTPA

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bank of Maharashtra gains after Q1 PAT rises 23% YoY; clocks NIM of 3.95%

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story