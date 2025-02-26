Japanese markets end lower as yen eases

Japanese markets cut early losses to end modestly lower as the yen eased from a four-and-a-half-month high reached in the previous session on worries about the U.S. economic outlook and growing expectations that the Bank of Japan will continue raising interest rates this year.

The Nikkei average fell over 1 percent to touch a four-month low before ending off the day's lows at 38,142.37, down 0.25 percent from its previous close.

