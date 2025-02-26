Caplin Point Lab's subsidiary gets USFDA approval for new eye drop solution

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Caplin Point Laboratories announced that its arm, Caplin Steriles, has received final nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution.

The said drug is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) COMBIGAN, by Abbvie Inc.

Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution are indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. According to IQVIA (IMS Health), the solution had US sales of approximately $242 million for the 12-month period ending December 2024.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. The company has manufacturing facilities that cater to a complete range of finished dosage forms.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 18.6% to Rs 138.96 crore on 13.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 492.96 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter shed 0.46% to settle at Rs 1,966.90 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. The stock market is closed today on account of Mahashivratri.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

