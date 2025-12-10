SABTNL climbs after inking MoU for Rs 4,000-cr data centre project

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network (SABTNL) rallied 4.60% to Rs 1563 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana, to develop an AI & Hyperscale green data centre campus in Telangana.

The upcoming campus will feature a 50 MW capacity. The proposed project involves a planned investment of Rs 4,000 crore, spread across approximately 20 acres of land located at Fab City, Tukkuguda.

The company clarified that none of the parties involved in the MoU are related to its promoter, promoter group, or group companies. The MoU is valid for a period of two years from 9th December 2025.