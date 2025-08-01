Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets fall notably

Japanese markets fall notably

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese markets fell notably after mixed earnings from Apple and Amazon and concerns about continued investments by major tech players.

The Nikkei average gave up 0.66 percent to close at 40,799.60 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent higher at 2,948.65.

Chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron plummeted 18 percent after slashing its profit forecast, saying it now sees slower-than-expected recovery in demand from logic chipmakers.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

