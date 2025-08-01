Japanese markets fall notably

Japanese markets fell notably after mixed earnings from Apple and Amazon and concerns about continued investments by major tech players.

The Nikkei average gave up 0.66 percent to close at 40,799.60 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent higher at 2,948.65.

Chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron plummeted 18 percent after slashing its profit forecast, saying it now sees slower-than-expected recovery in demand from logic chipmakers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News