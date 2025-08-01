Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese shares decline on weakening manufacturing data

Chinese shares decline on weakening manufacturing data

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks fell on Friday as higher U.S. tariffs kicked in and a private survey showed China's manufacturing activity returned to contractionary territory in July as a result of softening new business growth.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed imports from most countries will face a minimum tariff rate of 10 percent, while imports from countries with trade surpluses with the U.S. face duties of 15 percent or higher.

The dollar was little changed in Asian trade after posting its best month of the year in July. Oil prices were steady following Trump's threats to impose 100 percent tariffs on countries importing oil from Russia.

Gold dipped below $3,300 per ounce ahead of the U.S. July jobs report due later in the day, with employment likely to moderate after a June increase. The jobless rate is seen ticking up to 4.2 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.37 percent to 3,559.95 on worrying signs about the economy's momentum in the period ahead. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.07 percent to 24,507.81 on Fed rate jitters and soft Chinese data.

China's factory activity contracted in July as softening new orders forced manufacturers to scale back production and staffing, purchasing managers' survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.5 in July from 50.4 in June. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 24,600 level; broader mkt underperforms; pharma shares tumble

Ministry of Coal says seven blocks successfully auctioned in 12th round of commercial auctions

Pound slumps to two and half month low against dollar; GBPINR slide below 116 mark

Nifty slides below 24,650; oil & gas shares decline

RBI says non-food bank credit rises 10.2%

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story