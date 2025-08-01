Chinese shares decline on weakening manufacturing data

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed imports from most countries will face a minimum tariff rate of 10 percent, while imports from countries with trade surpluses with the U.S. face duties of 15 percent or higher.
The dollar was little changed in Asian trade after posting its best month of the year in July. Oil prices were steady following Trump's threats to impose 100 percent tariffs on countries importing oil from Russia.
Gold dipped below $3,300 per ounce ahead of the U.S. July jobs report due later in the day, with employment likely to moderate after a June increase. The jobless rate is seen ticking up to 4.2 percent.
China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.37 percent to 3,559.95 on worrying signs about the economy's momentum in the period ahead. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.07 percent to 24,507.81 on Fed rate jitters and soft Chinese data.
China's factory activity contracted in July as softening new orders forced manufacturers to scale back production and staffing, purchasing managers' survey results from S&P Global showed on Friday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.5 in July from 50.4 in June. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app