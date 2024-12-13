Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fall sharply

Image
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets fell sharply after a business survey showed slight improvement in outlook for manufacturers, spurring debate over whether the Bank of Japan will raise its benchmark interest rate next week.

The Nikkei average fell 0.95 percent to 39,470.44 after logging a two-month closing high in the previous session. The broader Topix index settled 0.95 percent lower at 2,746.56.

Heavyweights Fast Retailing and Tokyo Electron lost 2-3 percent. Oji Holdings surged 11.2 percent on share buyback news.

Industrial production in Japan increased less than initially estimated in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said on Friday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent month-on-month in October, faster than the 1.6 percent rebound in September. In the flash report, the rate of growth was 3.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production recovered 1.4 percent from a 2.6 percent fall a month ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Karnataka HC grants bail to Kannada film actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Govt recommends prosecution in online job scams, urges website blocks

Crude oversupply to hit 950,000 barrels per day in 2025, says IEA

SpiceJet clears Rs 160 crore pending employee provident fund dues

Blackstone, Bain to bid for Mitsubishi pharma unit in up to $3.5 bn deal

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story