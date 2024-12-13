Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RIL, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,860, a premium of 91.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,768.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 219.60 points or 0.89% to 24,768.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.04% to 13.05.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traders of individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Karnataka HC grants bail to Kannada film actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Govt recommends prosecution in online job scams, urges website blocks

Crude oversupply to hit 950,000 barrels per day in 2025, says IEA

SpiceJet clears Rs 160 crore pending employee provident fund dues

Blackstone, Bain to bid for Mitsubishi pharma unit in up to $3.5 bn deal

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story