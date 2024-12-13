Nifty December futures trade at premium

RIL, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,860, a premium of 91.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,768.30 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 219.60 points or 0.89% to 24,768.30.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.04% to 13.05.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traders of individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News