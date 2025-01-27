Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets fall sharply on tech stocks

Japanese markets fall sharply on tech stocks

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets fell sharply as a slump in tech stocks overshadowed gains in the financial sector. The Nikkei average dipped 0.92 percent to 39,565.80 while the broader Topix index settled 0.26 percent higher at 2,758.07.

Technology stocks such as Tokyo Electron, SoftBank Group, Advantest and Fujikura plunged 5-11 percent amid DeepSeek's emergence as a disruptive force in the AI landscape.

Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple Store's download charts, casting doubt on Silicon Valley's hefty AI capex spending and the sustainability of the US technical edge in artificial intelligence.

Lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial gained 0.7 percent while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial both added 1.6 percent on expectations that higher interest rates will produce stronger domestic profits.

Japan's leading index decreased less than initially estimated in November, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to a 3-month low of 107.5 in November from 109.1 in October. The flash reading was 107.0.

Likewise, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation registered 115.4, down from 116.8 in the previous month. The latest score was revised up from 115.3.

Also Read

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tumbles 824 pts, Nifty at 22,829; all sectors end in red

GBS outbreak: Maharashtra reports first death, Pune cases surge past 100

Delhi polls: Over 730 cases of violating model code of conduct registered

Red Sea ransom: How emails help Houthis run their $2 billion piracy op

LT Foods Q3 result: PAT down 5% to Rs 145 cr, total income at Rs 2,288.2 cr

On the other hand, the lagging index improved to 108.1 in November from 107.7 a month ago. The initial score was 108.7.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACC PAT doubles YoY to Rs 1,092 crore in Q3 FY25

Chinese shares end lower after weak economic data

LT Foods drops after Q3 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 145 cr

Exicom Tele-Systems partners with ChargeZone

Optiemus announces strategic partnership with TP-Link

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story