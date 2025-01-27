GBS outbreak: Maharashtra reports first death, Pune cases surge past 100

Maharashtra recorded its first suspected death linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) after a 40-year-old patient passed away at a private hospital in Solapur on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of GBS cases in Pune has surged to 101, sparking concern among health officials.

The deceased, who was reportedly suffering from diarrhoea along with symptoms of cough and cold, was admitted to the ICU on January 18. After showing signs of improvement, he was transferred to a general ward, but later experienced severe breathing difficulties, necessitating return to the ICU, where he succumbed.

An autopsy conducted by Solapur Government Medical College indicated GBS as the suspected cause of death. Viscera samples, including brain, blood, and intestinal tissues, have been sent for further analysis. The definitive cause of death is expected to be confirmed within 15 days.

GBS cases in Pune

In Pune, the situation has worsened with 28 new GBS cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 101. Typically, only one or two cases are reported each month, making the current outbreak highly unusual. Among the affected, 16 patients are on ventilator support, while symptoms have been observed in 19 children under nine years and 23 individuals aged between 50 and 80 years. Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of campylobacter jejuni, a bacterium known to trigger GBS.

Authorities have ramped up water testing in affected areas, particularly around Khadakwasla Dam, Pune's main water source. Tests conducted on Saturday revealed high levels of E coli bacteria in a nearby well, but it remains unclear if the well is in use.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department have intensified surveillance efforts in the affected areas along Sinhgad Road. As part of the operation, 25,578 households have been surveyed to date. This includes 15,761 houses within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 3,719 in the Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, and 6,098 in rural parts of the district.

Central team for managing GBS cases

A seven-member central high-level expert team has been assigned by the Union Health Ministry to assist Maharashtra in managing the surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, news agency ANI reported.

The expert team from research and other departments is actively working at the ground level and monitoring the situation, sources said.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)? GBS is a rare autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves, often following bacterial or viral infections. Symptoms range from weakness and paralysis to severe complications. While 80 per cent of patients regain independent mobility within six months, recovery for some can take a year or longer. Treatment involves costly immunoglobulin (IVIG) injections, priced at approximately Rs 20,000 each. According to the latest data from the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 101 GBS cases have been identified. Among these, 62 cases are from Pune rural areas, 19 from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 14 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, and 6 from other districts.

To provide financial relief, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has announced free GBS treatment in government hospitals.

(With agency inputs)