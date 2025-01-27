LT Foods drops after Q3 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 145 cr

LT Foods declined 5.36% to Rs 377.15 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 4.76% to Rs 145.38 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 152.64 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 17.15% to Rs 2,274.81 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 1,941.72 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 2.87% to Rs 197.83 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 203.68 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 19.16% to Rs 2,094.42 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 1,757.67 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,604.45 crore (up 10.85% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 125.07 crore (up 15.69% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 23.64 crore (up 27.85% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared fourth interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for FY25. It has fixed the record date as Tuesday, 4 February 2025. The interim dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Further, the companys board approved re-appointment of Ashwani Kumar Arora and Surinder Kumar Arora as managing director with effect from 21 June 2025.

Furthermore, the companys board has approved the acquisition of 4% stake in Raghunath Agro Industries Private, wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

LT Foods is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business. The company sells its products in more than 65 countries across India, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the rest of the world.

