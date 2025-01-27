Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LT Foods drops after Q3 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 145 cr

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
LT Foods declined 5.36% to Rs 377.15 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 4.76% to Rs 145.38 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 152.64 crore in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 17.15% to Rs 2,274.81 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 1,941.72 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 2.87% to Rs 197.83 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 203.68 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 19.16% to Rs 2,094.42 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 1,757.67 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,604.45 crore (up 10.85% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 125.07 crore (up 15.69% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 23.64 crore (up 27.85% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared fourth interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for FY25. It has fixed the record date as Tuesday, 4 February 2025. The interim dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Further, the companys board approved re-appointment of Ashwani Kumar Arora and Surinder Kumar Arora as managing director with effect from 21 June 2025.

Furthermore, the companys board has approved the acquisition of 4% stake in Raghunath Agro Industries Private, wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

LT Foods is a leading player globally in the specialty rice and rice-based foods business. The company sells its products in more than 65 countries across India, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and the rest of the world.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

