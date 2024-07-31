Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rahul Merchandising reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Rahul Merchandising reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Rahul Merchandising reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT-0.01-0.02 50 PBT-0.01-0.02 50 NP-0.01-0.02 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in round of 16

TS EAMCET 2024: Counselling Phase 2 seat allotment result declared today

Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit up 9.9% at Rs 543 cr; revenue rises 12%

TVS Supply Q1 results: Net profit at Rs 7.5 cr on strong topline growth

Budget with BS LIVE: Not necessarily true that removal of indexation causes loss, says TV Somanathan

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story