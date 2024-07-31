North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit rises 146.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 77.63 croreNet profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation rose 146.31% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 77.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales77.6383.85 -7 OPM %9.795.68 -PBDT6.002.79 115 PBT5.262.00 163 NP3.671.49 146
