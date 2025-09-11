Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rally on easing tariff worries

Japanese markets rally on easing tariff worries

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Japanese markets rallied as tariff worries eased and data showed Japan's wholesale inflation rose 2.7 per cent year-on-year in August, matching expectations.

Additionally, a government survey showed that sentiment among big Japanese firms turned positive for the first time in two quarters.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.22 percent to 44,372.50, hitting a new record high boosted by gains in technology shares. The broader Topix index settled 0.22 percent higher at 3,147.76.

Technology investor SoftBank surged nearly 10 percent after its Stargate Project partner, Oracle, gave an aggressive outlook for its cloud business.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

