Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Outcome of board meeting of Oil India

Outcome of board meeting of Oil India

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Held on 11 September 2025

The Board of Oil India at its meeting held on 11 September 2025 has accorded its approval for:

(i) Formation of a joint venture company with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUNL)with 50:50 equity holding.

(ii) Transfer of renewal energy (RE) assets to OIL Green Energy (wholly-owned subsidiary), at book value of the respective assets on the closing date of the power purchase agreements determined as per the provisions of the business transfer agreement to be executed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA raises Rs 453 cr in 7.70% perpetual bonds issuance

India and ADB sign USD 126-mn loan agreement to promote tourism in Uttarakhand

AYM Syntex incorporates WOS in United States

INR tanks to record low even as NIFTY firms up to three-week top

Voltamp Transformers drops 12% in six days

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story