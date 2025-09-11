India and ADB sign USD 126-mn loan agreement to promote tourism in Uttarakhand

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of India signed a $126.42 million loan agreement to promote rural development through sustainable and climate-resilient tourism in the Tehri Lake region of Uttarakhand. The project targets the Tehri Garhwal District, one of Uttarakhands most climate-vulnerable and economically disadvantaged regions. It aims to benefit over 87,000 residents and 2.7 million annual visitors through improved tourism planning, upgraded infrastructure, enhanced sanitation and waste management, and disaster preparedness. Key interventions include institutional strengthening, climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions to mitigate landslide and flood risks, and inclusive tourism services led by women, youth, and the private sector. Notable features include a livelihood matching grant program to support tourism led by women, youth, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, universal access design including for persons with disability, and a women-led disaster risk management initiative in pilot villages.
