EUR/USD moves up near 1.1700 mark amid supportive economic growth trends for Eurozone

Euro edged up against the US dollar in overall steady trades as supportive economic cues helped sentiments. EUR/USD pair is quoting at 1.1691, up 0.34% on the day. The Eurozone's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) saw quarterly growth of 0.1% in the second trimester of the year, the European Commission's statistical office Eurostat revealed in its third estimate published on Friday. Meanwhile, the European Union's economy expanded by 0.2%. Both figures matched those from previous estimates. Year-on-year, the numbers went up by 1.5% in the euro area and 1.6% in the EU. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures rose 0.42% to trade at 103.32.

