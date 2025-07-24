VA Tech Wabag secures Rs 2,332-cr desalination project in Saudi Arabia

VA Tech Wabag announced that it has received a letter of award worth Rs 2,332 crore from the Saudi Water Authority for setting up a 300 million liters per day (MLD) mega seawater desalination plant at Yanbu, on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.The project will be built on a greenfield site and involves the design, engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of the facility. Contracting formalities are expected to start soon, and the effective execution date will be announced once the agreement is signed.
The project is expected to be completed within 30 months from the effective date.
Rohan Mittal, Head of Strategy and Business Growth for GCC, said, We are immensely proud to have emerged successful in this prestigious project not just once, but twice. This repeat success underscores the strength of our technical competence, competitiveness, and deep-rooted capabilities in executing large and complex desalination projects. This prestigious project aligns with and contributes to the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and reinforces WABAGs global leadership in the desalination sector.
Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.
