Oracle Financial Services rises after Q1 PAT jumps 4% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Oracle Financial Services Software rose 1.50% to Rs 8,903.65 after the company reported a 4.09% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 641.9 crore on a 6.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,852.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 905.4 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, up 3.72% as against Rs 872.9 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The company's operating income reached Rs 833 crore, reflecting a 1% YoY growth.

On a segmental basis, the companys product licenses and related activities stood at Rs 1,674.3 crore (up 4.97% YoY), and revenue from IT solutions and consulting services stood at Rs 177.9 crore (up 21.6).

Avadhut Ketkar, chief financial officer, Oracle Financial Services Software, said, Our Remaining Performance Obligations as of June 30, 2025, are Rs. 6,327 Crore. The operating margin was 45%, and the net margin was 35% for the quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, operating income grew by 10%. Our accounts receivables are healthy, with the Days of Sales Outstanding (DSO) of 62 days.

Oracle Financial Services Software is a world leader in providing products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

