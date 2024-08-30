Japanese shares end higher after economic data

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets ended at one-month highs as a weaker yen lifted export-related stocks.

The Nikkei average settled 0.74 percent higher at 38,647.75, marking its highest level since July 31. The broader Topix index gained 0.73 percent to close at 2,712.63.

Data released today showed Japan's industrial production rose by 2.8 percent sequentially in July, slightly below the expected 3.3 percent.

Tokyo CPI data for August showed further acceleration in inflation, while retail sales growth slowed to 2.6 percent year-on-year in July, down from 3.7 percent in June. The unemployment rate rose to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

