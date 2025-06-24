Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares rise sharply

Japanese shares rise sharply

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets rose sharply, led by technology stocks. The Nikkei average closed 1.14 percent higher at 38,790.56 after touching 38,990.11, its highest since mid-February earlier in the day. The broader Topix index settled 0.73 percent higher at 2,781,35.

Advantest rose 1.6 percent, Tokyo Electron rallied 3.7 percent and SoftBank Group surged 5.6 percent.

A stronger yen weighed on exporters, with Honda Motor falling 1.1 percent and Nissan tumbling 2.6 percent. Inpex Corp plunged 6.8 percent as oil extended losses after settling more than 7 percent on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares rally, Chinese benchmark surge 1.15%

Sensex ends 158 pts higher, Nifty settles above 25,000; VIX slides 2.88%

HCL Technologies collaborates with AMD

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Zoetis

Tata Consumer Products allots 580 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story