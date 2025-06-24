Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Zoetis

To enhance Zoetis' IT operations and digital capabilities
Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Zoetis, the world's leading animal health company. This long-term engagement aims to enhance Zoetis' IT operations and digital capabilities by integrating advanced AI solutions and automation services, providing greater agility to respond to evolving business landscape and customer needs.
"We look forward to this collaboration with Infosys which will help us improve operational efficiency as we deliver value to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners globally. This represents our commitment to use digital innovation to continue to lead the animal health industry, said Keith Sarbaugh, Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Technology Officer at Zoetis.
Subhro Mallik, EVP and Global Head of Life Sciences, Infosys, said, We are excited to collaborate with Zoetis on this transformative journey that will reduce operational complexity and support long-term business objectives. This collaboration also underscores our commitment to delivering practical AI innovations and tailored digital solutions to the Life Sciences sector.
