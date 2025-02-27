Ramco Systems successfully deploys its aviation suite at Philippine Airlines

Ramco Systems announced the successful implementation of its Aviation Software at Philippine Airlines for the domestic PAL Express (PALEx) fleet operations. Ramco's on-cloud, next-gen platform has optimized and digitized the operations of the PALEx fleet of A321, A320, and Q400. In alignment with the long-term strategy to optimize operational requirements of both Philippine Airlines (PAL) and PALEx, preparations are underway to roll out the solution for the PAL fleet of A350, A330, B777, and A321.

With modules for Engineering and CAMO, Supply Chain Management, Maintenance Planning, Quality, Component Maintenance, and Hangar Maintenance bundled with Finance, Ramco Aviation Software has enabled PAL to have a scalable and configurable system for growing its business. The solution is a centralized information hub to manage multiple AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) and AMOs (Approved Maintenance Organizations), obtain complete visibility into materials, resources, and tools, and achieve enhanced traceability of aircraft technical records.

In addition, Ramco's digital enablers, like its Ramco Anywhere mobile apps, have enhanced process efficiencies and provided PAL with powerful data-driven insights.

