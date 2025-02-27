Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems successfully deploys its aviation suite at Philippine Airlines

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its aviation suite at Philippine Airlines

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ramco Systems announced the successful implementation of its Aviation Software at Philippine Airlines for the domestic PAL Express (PALEx) fleet operations. Ramco's on-cloud, next-gen platform has optimized and digitized the operations of the PALEx fleet of A321, A320, and Q400. In alignment with the long-term strategy to optimize operational requirements of both Philippine Airlines (PAL) and PALEx, preparations are underway to roll out the solution for the PAL fleet of A350, A330, B777, and A321.

With modules for Engineering and CAMO, Supply Chain Management, Maintenance Planning, Quality, Component Maintenance, and Hangar Maintenance bundled with Finance, Ramco Aviation Software has enabled PAL to have a scalable and configurable system for growing its business. The solution is a centralized information hub to manage multiple AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) and AMOs (Approved Maintenance Organizations), obtain complete visibility into materials, resources, and tools, and achieve enhanced traceability of aircraft technical records.

In addition, Ramco's digital enablers, like its Ramco Anywhere mobile apps, have enhanced process efficiencies and provided PAL with powerful data-driven insights.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rikhav Securities hits the floor after CFO Hemant Hasmukh Shah resigns

Orient Technologies collaborates with AWS to offer advance GPU and AI services

Unicommerce announces technology integration with Blinkit

Capital SFB slips after director resigns

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins $3.20 million contract from US-based client

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story