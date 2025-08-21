Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jardine Henderson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 6.32 crore

Net profit of Jardine Henderson reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.326.05 4 OPM %1.11-2.81 -PBDT0.07-0.17 LP PBT0.07-0.17 LP NP0.07-0.17 LP

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

