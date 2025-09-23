Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO subscribed 87%

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO subscribed 87%

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
The offer received bids for 32.41 lakh shares as against 37.23 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 32,41,168 shares as against 37,23,404 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (23 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.87 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it will close on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 170 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 280 crore. The selling shareholders include Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, who will offload 3146067 equity shares at the upper price band, aggregating Rs 280 crore.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 81 crore will be used for marketing, brand building, and advertising activities; Rs 45 crore will be used for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) is an online higher education platform with a Pan-India presence through 22 learning centers and 17 tech studios. As of March 2025, it offered 268 programs across management, technology, and commerce in partnership with 36 premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and global universities.

Ahead of the IPO, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research on Monday, 23 September 2025, raised Rs 134.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.16 lakh shares at Rs 890 each to 19 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.67 crore and total income of Rs 252.26 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

