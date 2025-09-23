Vikran Engg slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85% QoQ to Rs 6 cr

Vikran Engineering fell 2.14% to Rs 107.34 after the company's standalone net profit declined 85.04% to Rs 5.65 crore on 55.21% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 159.16 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys standalone net profit and revenue from operations jumped 31.7% and 17% respectively in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 86.73% YoY to Rs 7.39 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, total expenses increased 17.13% to Rs 152.44 crore compared with Rs 130.15 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 53.47 crore (up 28.84% YoY), project related expenses was at Rs 50.91 crore (up 165.02% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 18.06 crore (up 17.35% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 15.30 crore (up 109.20% YoY) during the period under review.