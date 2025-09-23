Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets end higher for third straight session

Australian markets end higher for third straight session

Sep 23 2025
Australian markets ended higher for a third straight session after new Fed Governor Stephen Miran laid out his argument for aggressively lowering interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent to 8,845.90, led by a rally by banks and miners. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.4 percent higher at 9,137.80.

Cettire, which operates in online luxury fashion retail, surged 18.8 percent after Director Dean Mintz acquired an additional 10.7 million shares in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

