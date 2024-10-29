Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 51.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 43.01 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 51.28% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.43.0146.236.7710.062.554.451.783.771.332.73

