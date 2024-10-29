Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 51.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 43.01 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 51.28% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 43.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.0146.23 -7 OPM %6.7710.06 -PBDT2.554.45 -43 PBT1.783.77 -53 NP1.332.73 -51

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

