APM Industries standalone net profit declines 98.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 84.24 crore

Net profit of APM Industries declined 98.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 84.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.84.2484.612.984.702.013.970.062.070.021.39

