Jash Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Jash Engineering declined 7.24% to Rs 36.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.32% to Rs 300.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.35% to Rs 87.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.57% to Rs 735.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 515.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

