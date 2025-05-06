Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 44.71 crore

Net loss of Essen Speciality Films reported to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 44.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.77% to Rs 11.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 173.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales44.7140.16 11 173.00142.68 21 OPM %-6.828.12 -12.1716.77 - PBDT-2.903.91 PL 21.7424.23 -10 PBT-4.432.57 PL 16.0118.80 -15 NP-3.611.96 PL 11.7114.24 -18

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

