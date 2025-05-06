Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 95.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 95.12% in the March 2025 quarter

May 06 2025
Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 185.05 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 95.12% to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 185.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 196.64% to Rs 37.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 655.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 517.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales185.05151.36 22 655.37517.55 27 OPM %10.758.92 -10.738.55 - PBDT16.229.75 66 58.6032.13 82 PBT14.017.74 81 50.1124.68 103 NP9.995.12 95 37.1112.51 197

May 06 2025

