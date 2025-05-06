Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 95.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.26% to Rs 185.05 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 95.12% to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.26% to Rs 185.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 196.64% to Rs 37.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.63% to Rs 655.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 517.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

185.05151.36655.37517.5510.758.9210.738.5516.229.7558.6032.1314.017.7450.1124.689.995.1237.1112.51

