Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 56.19% in the March 2025 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 56.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 835.85 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 56.19% to Rs 101.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 835.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 726.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.10% to Rs 310.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 250.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 3105.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2653.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales835.85726.72 15 3105.752653.70 17 OPM %19.5316.26 -17.8716.78 - PBDT132.84100.95 32 450.71373.91 21 PBT105.8870.42 50 352.25276.24 28 NP101.8765.22 56 310.34250.08 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hind Rectifiers consolidated net profit rises 95.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 25.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Essen Speciality Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 71.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story