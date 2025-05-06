CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 56.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 835.85 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) rose 56.19% to Rs 101.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 835.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 726.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.10% to Rs 310.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 250.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 3105.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2653.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
