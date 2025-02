Jay Shree Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 38631.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 234.77 crore

Net profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries rose 38631.58% to Rs 73.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 234.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 206.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.234.77206.233.03-7.0523.776.1518.100.6073.590.19

