Australian Premium Solar (India) standalone net profit rises 637.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 223.36% to Rs 121.00 crore

Net profit of Australian Premium Solar (India) rose 637.66% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 223.36% to Rs 121.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.121.0037.4213.476.2816.162.4415.182.0711.361.54

