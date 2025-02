Grindwell Norton consolidated net profit declines 5.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 699.20 crore

Net profit of Grindwell Norton declined 5.79% to Rs 86.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 699.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 655.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.699.20655.4717.6619.50139.65140.35116.15122.7486.8292.16

