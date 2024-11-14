Bajel Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 235.38% to Rs 651.77 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 235.38% to Rs 651.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.651.77194.342.58-2.0610.02-4.026.76-5.423.66-4.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News