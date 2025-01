Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.47% to Rs 1656.84 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries declined 13.33% to Rs 76.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 88.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 1656.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1556.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1656.841556.1915.9218.66127.01185.3452.57118.6476.9388.76

