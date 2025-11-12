H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.55% to Rs 451.50 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 451.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 423.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.451.50423.75-0.91-5.3828.1314.943.26-9.39-4.03-7.58

