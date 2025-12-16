Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 Introduced to Guarantee Rural Employment and Build a Future-Ready Viksit Bharat at 2047

Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 Introduced to Guarantee Rural Employment and Build a Future-Ready Viksit Bharat at 2047

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan introduced the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB G RAM G (विकसित भारतजी राम जी) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha which seeks to establish a rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat.

This landmark legislation aims to establish a future-ready,convergence driven,saturation-oriented rural development architecture. It will support the accelerated pace of rural development in accordance with the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047, thereby empowering the rural households through increased employment opportunities. The Bill provides for institutionalising convergence of all relevant schemes through a unified planning process anchored in Viksit Gram Panchayat Plans, aggregated into Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack. The Bill provides for Robust transparency and accountability mechanisms through technology-enabled architecture and enforcement via legal and administrative provisions.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

