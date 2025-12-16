Belrise Inds arm incorporates defence and aerospace subsidiary in France

Belrise Industries said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Belrise Defence & Aerospace has incorporated a new subsidiary, Belrise SDM, in France.

The newly formed wholly owned subsidiary will undertake activities related to engineering, mechanical, optical, electrical, and electronic technologies, software, and other technologies necessary for defense, space, aerospace, and related industries.

Belrise Defence & Aerospace has subscribed to 100% of the share capital of Belrise SDM, amounting to 100,000.00 Euros, divided into 10,000 equity shares of 10.00 Euro each.

Belrise Industries, part of the Belrise group, is a leading automotive component manufacturer in India, delivering safetycritical systems and advanced engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.