Belrise Inds arm incorporates defence and aerospace subsidiary in France

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Belrise Industries said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Belrise Defence & Aerospace has incorporated a new subsidiary, Belrise SDM, in France.

The newly formed wholly owned subsidiary will undertake activities related to engineering, mechanical, optical, electrical, and electronic technologies, software, and other technologies necessary for defense, space, aerospace, and related industries.

Belrise Defence & Aerospace has subscribed to 100% of the share capital of Belrise SDM, amounting to 100,000.00 Euros, divided into 10,000 equity shares of 10.00 Euro each.

Belrise Industries, part of the Belrise group, is a leading automotive component manufacturer in India, delivering safetycritical systems and advanced engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.57% to Rs 132.98 crore on 13.77% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,353.54 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

The counter declined 2.42% to Rs 157.35 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

