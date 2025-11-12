BSE surges after PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 557 crore in Q2

BSE jumped 5.97% to Rs 2,802.10 after the exchange posted a 61% increase in net profit to Rs 557 crore on a 44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

While Operating EBIDTA improved by 75% YoY to Rs 680 crore, Operating EBIDTA margin rose to 64% in Q2 FY26 from 52% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 719 crore, up by 67% from Rs 431 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, BSE recorded 97 new equity listings across both the main and SME boards, raising a total of Rs 53,548 crore.

For Q2 FY26, BSE traded 642 crore contracts in equity derivatives segment, generating a total revenue of Rs 624 crore. Total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew by 24% to reach 20.1 crore transactions during Q2 FY26 from 16.2 crores last year, with market share of 89%. MD & CEO, BSE, said: We are pleased to report yet another excellent quarter, with BSE once again achieving record quarterly revenue for the tenth consecutive quarter. Going forward, our strategic priorities remain firmly rooted in a customer-centric approach, upholding the highest standards of governance, and driving simplicity and operational resilience across all facets of our business.