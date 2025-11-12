Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE surges after PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 557 crore in Q2

BSE surges after PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 557 crore in Q2

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
BSE jumped 5.97% to Rs 2,802.10 after the exchange posted a 61% increase in net profit to Rs 557 crore on a 44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

While Operating EBIDTA improved by 75% YoY to Rs 680 crore, Operating EBIDTA margin rose to 64% in Q2 FY26 from 52% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 719 crore, up by 67% from Rs 431 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, BSE recorded 97 new equity listings across both the main and SME boards, raising a total of Rs 53,548 crore.

For Q2 FY26, BSE traded 642 crore contracts in equity derivatives segment, generating a total revenue of Rs 624 crore.

Total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew by 24% to reach 20.1 crore transactions during Q2 FY26 from 16.2 crores last year, with market share of 89%.

MD & CEO, BSE, said: We are pleased to report yet another excellent quarter, with BSE once again achieving record quarterly revenue for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Going forward, our strategic priorities remain firmly rooted in a customer-centric approach, upholding the highest standards of governance, and driving simplicity and operational resilience across all facets of our business.

BSE is Asias oldest exchange and the worlds largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

