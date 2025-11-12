Gokaldas Exports posts 71% YoY fall in Q2 PAT; clocks EBIDTA of Rs 84 crore

Gokaldas Exports has reported 71% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 28 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose by 7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 984 crore during the quarter. The company stated that India operations registered a strong performance with a YoY growth of 14% in the backdrop of 2% degrowth in Indian apparel exports. The revenue from Africa operations declined by 23% YoY, primarily due to AGOA related uncertainty.

While EBIDTA improved by 1% YoY to Rs 84 crore, EBIDTA margin declined by 41 basis points YoY to 8.3% in Q2 FY26.

The drop in EBIDTA margin was mainly due to operating deleverage at the Africa business, US tariff impact, and startup costs owing to the new business/units. However, the India operations abated this impact partly, supported by productivity gains and better cost management efforts. Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 19 crore, down by 47 % from Rs 36 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. The fall in pre-tax profit was on account of higher finance and depreciation costs. This is on account of new capex in factories which are in a ramp up stage and yet to yield returns and higher charges on account of Ind AS treatment of capitalized leased assets.