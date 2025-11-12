Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokaldas Exports posts 71% YoY fall in Q2 PAT; clocks EBIDTA of Rs 84 crore

Gokaldas Exports posts 71% YoY fall in Q2 PAT; clocks EBIDTA of Rs 84 crore

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gokaldas Exports has reported 71% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 8 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 28 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose by 7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 984 crore during the quarter. The company stated that India operations registered a strong performance with a YoY growth of 14% in the backdrop of 2% degrowth in Indian apparel exports. The revenue from Africa operations declined by 23% YoY, primarily due to AGOA related uncertainty.

While EBIDTA improved by 1% YoY to Rs 84 crore, EBIDTA margin declined by 41 basis points YoY to 8.3% in Q2 FY26.

The drop in EBIDTA margin was mainly due to operating deleverage at the Africa business, US tariff impact, and startup costs owing to the new business/units. However, the India operations abated this impact partly, supported by productivity gains and better cost management efforts.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 19 crore, down by 47 % from Rs 36 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The fall in pre-tax profit was on account of higher finance and depreciation costs. This is on account of new capex in factories which are in a ramp up stage and yet to yield returns and higher charges on account of Ind AS treatment of capitalized leased assets.

Offering outlook for FY26, the companys management commented: "In the near term, we intend to navigate US tariff challenges by focusing on cost optimisation and better productivity gains across the group."

Gokaldas Exports is an apparel manufacturer, designing, manufacturing, and exporting a diverse range of apparel products for all seasons. The company exports to a number of the world's most prestigious fashion brands and retailers in more than 50 countries.

The scrip rose 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 879.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE surges after PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 557 crore in Q2

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 16-cr export order for commercial explosives

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q2 PAT spurts 79% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Northern ARC Capital Ltd Spurts 3.29%

Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story