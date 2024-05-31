Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills Ltd Spikes 5.21%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.37%

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 2.21% over last one month compared to 3.73% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 5.21% today to trade at Rs 3223. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.37% to quote at 7928.51. The index is up 3.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 2.94% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 2.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 104.41 % over last one year compared to the 18.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 2.21% over last one month compared to 3.73% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 829 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17220 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3313.55 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1459 on 31 May 2023.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

