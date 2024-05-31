Indices trade with moderate gains; breadth strong

The key equity indices traded with significant gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 22,600 level. Barring IT index all the other sectoral indices on the NSE traded in green.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 507.12 points or 0.68% to 74,371.18. The Nifty 50 index added 139.90 points or 0.62% to 22,637.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.43 % and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.61%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,075 shares rose and 840 shares fell. A total of 110 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,050.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,432.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 May 2024, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aarti Industries rose 0.60%. The company said that its board has approved to appointment of Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from June 17, 2024 in place of Rajendra V Gogri.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gained 1.37% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 75.64% to Rs 253.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 4943.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4302.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Swan Energy tumbled 4.99%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 378.24% to Rs 26.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.80% to Rs 1397.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 933.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.17% to 6.991 as compared with previous close of 7.003.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.2475, compared with its close of 83.2950 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2024 settlement shed 0.07% to Rs 71,848.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 104.85.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.20% to 4.543.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2024 settlement shed 25 cents or 0.31% to $81.61 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation readings from Europe and the U.S., which will likely dictate the path of interest rates globally. China stocks rose, even though the nation's manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in May. This weak economic data fueled calls for additional government stimulus to counteract the ongoing property crisis, which is still impacting businesses, consumers, and investor confidence.

U.S. stocks fell further on Friday on concerns about a delayed interest rate cut. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.86%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.0%, and the S&P 500 closed down 0.6%.

