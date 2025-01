JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 8.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 1396.15 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 8.18% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 1396.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1346.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1396.151346.1712.0211.63117.21108.6172.7565.9152.6448.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News