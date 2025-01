Rajputana Industries standalone net profit rises 15.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.55% to Rs 145.31 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Industries rose 15.98% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 95.55% to Rs 145.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.145.3174.313.126.743.462.932.752.292.251.94

