Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 79.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 79.93% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.21% to Rs 425.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 369.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.425.47369.3012.8214.2563.1062.7153.2853.7674.3141.30

