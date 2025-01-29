Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 169.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.95% to Rs 212.98 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India rose 169.48% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.95% to Rs 212.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 176.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.212.98176.0911.718.1228.3714.5723.248.6717.226.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News