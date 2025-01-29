Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 1.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 426.77 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels declined 1.60% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 426.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 397.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.426.77397.408.228.3736.9636.6028.4729.1721.4621.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News