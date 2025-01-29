Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit declines 1.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 426.77 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels declined 1.60% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 426.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 397.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales426.77397.40 7 OPM %8.228.37 -PBDT36.9636.60 1 PBT28.4729.17 -2 NP21.4621.81 -2

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

